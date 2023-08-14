Royal Bank of Canada Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.36.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
