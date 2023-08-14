Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel Purchases 1,000 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.75. 1,693,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.97 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $112.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

