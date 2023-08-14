Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 151,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RGT opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

