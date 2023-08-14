RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in RTX by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of RTX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 60,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.80. 267,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

