Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Russel Metals Stock Up 5.0 %

Russel Metals Company Profile

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

