SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.69 million and $19,877.80 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,372.74 or 1.00007992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0227001 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,655.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.