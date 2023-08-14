SALT Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $19,306.20 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,403.73 or 1.00001415 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0227001 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,655.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

