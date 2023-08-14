San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 725,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 946,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,104. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,239.75% and a net margin of 98.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0102 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on SJT

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.