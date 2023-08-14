Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Reaches $6,592.20

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and $6,592.20 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.98 or 0.06268559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,440,625,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,988,602 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.