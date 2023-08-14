Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 304 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $95,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,746,198.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $95,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,746,198.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $55.95. 234,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

