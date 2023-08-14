Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.78. The stock had a trading volume of 602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

