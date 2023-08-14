Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.77. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

