Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $156.00. 1,244,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,279. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

