Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 23,096 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,096 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 2.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. 1,516,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.