Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 573.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.76.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $501.78. The company had a trading volume of 552,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,578. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

