Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.71. 1,422,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $149.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

