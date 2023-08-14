Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,056 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 5.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of TC Energy worth $70,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TC Energy by 100.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in TC Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in TC Energy by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,555,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.42. 255,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,843. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 390.28%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.