Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,124 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up about 3.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $39,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,292. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

