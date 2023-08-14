Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,864 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 1.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after buying an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,192,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

