Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 132,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 794,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 389,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,017. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

