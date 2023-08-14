Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.75. 223,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,828. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

