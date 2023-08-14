Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 238,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,342. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.