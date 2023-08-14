Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lessened by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,926. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.