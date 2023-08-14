SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SciPlay

SciPlay Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciPlay

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $22.68 on Monday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 9,806.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth $69,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.