Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 708446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

