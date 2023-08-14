Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,334,100 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 1,784,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.6 days.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

