Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Update

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.24. 2,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

