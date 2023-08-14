Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.44. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 32,201 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,643,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,034 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

