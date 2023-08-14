Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sentage Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ SNTG opened at $2.13 on Monday. Sentage has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 35.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Institutional Trading of Sentage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sentage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sentage in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sentage by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

