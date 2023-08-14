Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 1211235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Serinus Energy Trading Down 14.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.20 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.79.

About Serinus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.