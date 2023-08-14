Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Short Interest Update

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 9,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 981,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,938 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.1 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

