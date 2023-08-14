Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) & Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Critical Review

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cadiz and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz -1,483.52% -69.78% -27.05% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cadiz and Severn Trent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Severn Trent 0 3 2 0 2.40

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Severn Trent has a consensus target price of $2,932.50, indicating a potential upside of 9,562.27%. Given Severn Trent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Severn Trent is more favorable than Cadiz.

50.5% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Severn Trent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cadiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadiz and Severn Trent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz $1.50 million 177.60 -$24.79 million ($0.62) -6.45 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 37.04

Severn Trent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadiz. Cadiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Severn Trent beats Cadiz on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions. The company also involved in the cultivation of lemons and alfalfa; and provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

