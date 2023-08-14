SFL (SFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.27 million for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%.

SFL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. SFL has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 995,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SFL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 868,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SFL by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 568,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in SFL by 3,760.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 433,913 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

