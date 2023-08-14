SFL (SFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $173.27 million for the quarter.

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. SFL has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SFL by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

