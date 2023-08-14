Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.08.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including anti-tumor, heart and cerebral vessels, psychoneural, anti-infection, auto-immunity, digestive tract and metabolism, and respiratory system.

