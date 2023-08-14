Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 493,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $414.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.38. Sharecare has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,380,000,000. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

