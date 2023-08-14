Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Drops By 32.9%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 94,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,404. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 373,447 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 143,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

