Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Drops By 32.9%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 94,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,404. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.35.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.