Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Grows By 33.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

