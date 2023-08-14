Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Grows By 33.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
