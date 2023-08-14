Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Decreases By 19.9%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in American Rebel in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Rebel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of American Rebel in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

American Rebel Trading Up 0.7 %

AREB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,064. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

