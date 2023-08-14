Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Increases By 11.9%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Avient by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVNT opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

