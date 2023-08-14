Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Rises By 11.5%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Avnet Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,719,000 after buying an additional 1,817,333 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,591,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after buying an additional 538,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.09. 58,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,329. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

