Short Interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Decreases By 17.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,750,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Azul Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Azul stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

