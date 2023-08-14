Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Decreases By 27.1%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of BDRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $1,664.00.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

