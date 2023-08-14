Short Interest in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Decreases By 27.1%

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of BDRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $1,664.00.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
