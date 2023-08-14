Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Decreases By 14.7%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Bit Digital Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. 2,322,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,435. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $286.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. Analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 2,244.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 169,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 324,953 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

See Also

