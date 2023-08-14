Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Grows By 12.5%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,120,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 603,629 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CLINR opened at $0.14 on Monday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

