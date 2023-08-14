Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 41.9%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,414. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

