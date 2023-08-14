Short Interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Decreases By 33.3%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

CMRA stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Comera Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

In other Comera Life Sciences news, major shareholder David Soane bought 273,838 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $139,657.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Comera Life Sciences worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

