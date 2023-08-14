Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Rises By 41.7%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CRH by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

CRH Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $58.18. 1,517,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

