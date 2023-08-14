Short Interest in Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rises By 40.0%

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY remained flat at $20.84 on Monday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Dongfeng Motor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.9116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

