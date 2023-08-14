Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 50.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ebara Stock Down 0.0 %
EBCOY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905. Ebara has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.
Ebara Company Profile
