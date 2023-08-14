Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 50.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ebara Stock Down 0.0 %

EBCOY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905. Ebara has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

